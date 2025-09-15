Orange County commissioners to review redrawn district maps

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is set to add two new commission districts, and commissioners are preparing to discuss the redistricting maps on Tuesday.

A committee has been working for months to redraw district lines to accommodate population growth, and Tuesday will be the first time commissioners will review the final two proposed maps.

The redistricting effort will determine representation in county government, affecting decisions on public safety, infrastructure projects and the allocation of tax dollars.

Community organizations in Pine Hills are vocal about their support for a map that keeps Pine Hills in the same district as Orlovista and Eatonville. An alternative map suggests moving Pine Hills into the same district as Winter Park.

Voters previously decided to add two new county commission seats because of population growth in Orange County. Each commission district needs to have about an equal number of people in it.

