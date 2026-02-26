Orange County deputies arrest man after alleged assault, vandalism at restaurant

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested a man on Monday, Feb. 23, after he allegedly attacked a Chinese restaurant near SeaWorld with a shovel.

Richard Jarvis is accused of assaulting the owner and employees while damaging equipment at the business.

According to an arrest report, Jarvis told investigators he is a prophet attempting to save people from a new strain of COVID-19.

The incident at Pearl’s reportedly began when Jarvis started throwing food and destroying restaurant property.

An employee at the restaurant reported that Jarvis initiated the disturbance by throwing food throughout the establishment.

He then began breaking various pieces of equipment before using the shovel to target people inside the building.

