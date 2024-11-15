Orange County deputies investigate after woman found shot overnight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a woman was found shot overnight.

Deputies said they were called around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting near East Pierce Avenue and Dumont Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman in her 40s who had been shot.

She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies did not confirm what led up to the shooting but said, “All parties involved are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community.”

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

