Orange County Deputies report nearly 700 school zone traffic stops during first week back

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — During the first week of school, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted nearly 700 traffic stops in school zones, issuing 249 speeding citations.

Fines for speeding in school zones are doubled, highlighting the need to follow speed limits to protect children’s safety.

The Sheriff’s Office has reaffirmed its dedication to child safety through strict enforcement of traffic laws in school zones.

Drivers should reduce their speed and stay alert, particularly in school zones, to avoid accidents, protect students, and protect themselves.

