Orange County eliminates $49.2M in medical debt for residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Through its partnership with the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, Orange County has eliminated $49.2 million in medical debt for over 49,000 residents.

Orange County’s second debt relief initiative involves accounts from local hospital systems and third-party collection agencies.

In August 2024, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved a contract with Undue Medical Debt to analyze and buy qualifying medical debt at a fraction of its face value.

“Medical debt is more than a financial burden; it is an emotional weight,” said Sheila Santiago, an Orange County resident who received $7,000 in relief in May.“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Orange County, bringing much-needed financial and emotional relief to more residents,” says Allison Sesso, president and CEO of Undue Medical Debt.

So far, Orange County has eradicated over $515 million in medical debt for more than 302,000 residents, utilizing roughly $3.94 million from the program’s funding.

Orange County’s program does not accept applications; instead, it identifies eligible debt through collaborations with hospitals, healthcare providers, and debt collectors, and then purchases it directly from Undue Medical Debt.

To qualify, Orange County residents must either live in a household earning at or below 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or carry medical debt that is at least 5% of their total household income.

After acquisition, the debt is considered fully paid, and affected residents are notified by mail through an official letter from Undue Medical Debt confirming that they are relieved of it.

