Orange County explores turning unused church-owned land into affordable housing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many families in Orlando are being priced out of their own neighborhoods. In response, Orange County is exploring a new program that could convert church-owned land into affordable homes.

The proposal was presented by the county’s planning administrator this week. The program would reduce regulatory barriers dictating where homes can be constructed and allow more flexibility in the types of housing that can be built.

Bishop R. Keith Hicks of Orlando West Ministries says he sees the struggle that people face and hears stories from members of his church.

“Things are expensive, and it’s difficult,” he said. “A lot of residents are being pushed out of their homes.”

The Bishop’s church sits on a site with large plots of unused land.

He believes it could easily accommodate an apartment complex and says he is eager to hear more from the county.

“My initial reaction is excitement, positive vibes, hope. I believe that we can make a change, do some things in this community that give our residents hope and belief,” said Hicks.

The county planning administrator says the initiative is not a cure-all for Orlando’s housing challenges, but it could serve as a valuable tool to expand the affordable housing stock.

Orange County’s Planning Administrator, Nicolas Thalmueller, says project funding would not come from the county.

“This is really going to be privately driven,” said Thalmueller. “The way it’s structured is to allow for partnerships between those traditional affordable housing developers and the religious institutions that own the land. So, it’s going to be project to project, what type of funding and financing resources are available, obviously through the county’s affordable housing trust fund and other programs.”

The next steps for the program include discussions with church leaders and local communities.

Officials say the proposal could go to the County Commission for consent as early as March 2026.

Thalmueller says there will be limitations.

“Our expert staff is going to be reviewing these projects, assuring that everything is designed and built to fit in kind of compatibility with existing neighborhoods,” said Thalmueller. “They’re still going to have to go through the steps to address some of the infrastructure concerns just like any other type of development.”

Bishop Hicks says the program could directly benefit his community.

“We’re very open to it because even in this area, the median income is very low,” he said. “So, we will qualify for it, and we will be able to help our community.”

