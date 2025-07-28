Orange County invites local small businesses to shape new enterprise program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is seeking input from local small businesses to help shape its new Small Business Enterprise Program.

County officials said they are encouraging business owners and entrepreneurs to provide feedback and participate in virtual webinars as part of the initiative.

The county aims to streamline its Small Business Enterprise Program by incorporating insights from local businesses.

