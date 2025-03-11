Orange County leaders to revisit future of troubled condo complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s board of commissioners on Tuesday will again discuss the future of the Tymber Skan on the Lake.

For more than two decades, area residents and have expressed concerns over crime and safety at the blighted condo complex off Texas Avenue.

Orange County leaders are considering demolition of the complex and recently held a public meeting for residents to weigh in on possible options.

On Jan. 28, county staff asked that Tymber Skan’s associations be terminated and requested that the board petition for a receiver for the complex.

Board members did not take action but requested that staff continue to meet with property owners and nearby residents to discuss proposals for the complex.

On Tuesday, staff members are expected to give an update on this recent community engagement along with their latest plans for consideration by commissioners.

Check back for updates on this story.

