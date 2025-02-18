TODAY: Public meeting to discuss future of blighted Orange County condo complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are considering tearing down a deteriorating condo complex and are inviting the public to weigh in.

Commissioners say Tymber Skan on the Lake, near John Young Parkway and Holden Avenue, has been a public safety concern for years.

They have set a meeting where citizens can learn about a proposal to demolish it.

READ: New charges filed against man accused of killing pedestrian during car chase

The public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m.

It will be held at Memorial Middle School, located at 2220 29th Street in Orlando.

Commissioners will consider any feedback when they take up the proposal again in March.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group