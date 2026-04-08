Orange County Library System seeks public input for future planning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Library System is asking for community feedback as it begins developing a long-term master plan for its library system.

Officials say an online survey is available through April 30 and is the first step in shaping improvements and expansions over the next 10 to 20 years. The plan aims to ensure library spaces remain accessible, inviting, and responsive to community needs.

“Orange County is growing fast, and a well thought out master plan will help us create a future for our library spaces that meet community need and interests,” said Library Director and CEO Steve Powell.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and includes questions about library usage, technology, and community priorities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group