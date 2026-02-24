ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man was arrested Monday after authorities say he attacked a restaurant owner with a shovel and claimed all Chinese restaurants would release a new strain of COVID-19.

Deputies arriving at the scene say they initially heard screaming from the kitchen. They saw a man, later named Richard Jarvis, holding a shovel and yelling that he needed to destroy the food because it was poisoned.

Jie Lui, the restaurant owner, said Jarvis pulled on the door, shouted threats, and then entered the kitchen after damaging the rear entrance.

Once inside, Jarvis began destroying food, sauces, and utensils, causing an estimated $2,000 worth of food and another $2,000 in tools to be damaged.

As Lui tried to escape, Jarvis reportedly armed himself with a shovel and struck the owner in the back under his shoulder blade. He also threatened the owner, saying, “If you run away, I’ll kill you,” according to Lui’s sworn statement.

While being transported by deputies, Jarvis claimed his actions were part of a mission to save the public from a future pandemic. “I had to destroy that restaurant,” Jarvis said. “All Chinese restaurants are going to release a new strain of Covid on July sixth. I am a prophet; I’m trying to save everyone.”

Deputies submitted digital photographs and body-worn camera video of the scene as evidence. Jarvis faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and burglary with a weapon, according to arrest records.

