Orange County man faces felony charges for pointing laser at sheriff’s helicopter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man faces felony charges after authorities say he pointed a laser at a sheriff’s helicopter.

Jonathan Collado was taken into custody after investigators said they tracked the laser to a residential driveway.

Under state law, pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony offense.

In addition to the laser incident, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Collado is facing drug charges after fentanyl was discovered in his possession.

