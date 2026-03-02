Orange County Mayor appoints Luana Ortiz as Hispanic community liaison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings appointed Luana Ortiz as a special assistant on Monday, serving as a liaison to the Hispanic community. Ortiz will work directly with Spanish-speaking residents, guests, businesses and organizations.

In her new role, Ortiz will focus on strengthening connections by coordinating engagement activities and expanding public awareness of county programs and services. She will also represent Orange County at community events to improve outreach.

Ortiz joins the administration with nearly a decade of experience in marketing and communications. She previously served as the marketing and promotions manager for TelevisaUnivision Orlando and Tampa Bay.

Demings stated that the new appointment will help the county reach more people. “I am confident this appointment strengthens our team and enhances our ability to serve all of Orange County’s residents,” Demings said. He noted that Ortiz’s professional background would be a valuable contribution to both the county leadership and the Hispanic community.

Ortiz said she is passionate about informing residents and making sure that opportunities reach those who need them. “I have dedicated my career to amplifying Hispanic voices, fostering partnerships, and advancing initiatives that strengthen our region,” Ortiz said.

