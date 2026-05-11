Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recognized for extreme heat protection efforts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been recognized for the county’s efforts to protect residents from extreme heat.

Demings was named a leader of one of the “Top 12 AAMA Cities to Watch on Environmental Health” by the Community Data Health Initiative, in partnership with the African American Mayors Association.

Orange County was honored in the extreme heat category for its data-driven efforts to protect residents and improve long-term environmental resilience.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to protecting residents and investing in sustainable, resilient communities,” Demings said in a statement. “We will continue pursuing innovative solutions that improve environmental health and quality of life across Orange County.”

County officials said Orange County is advancing an urban tree planting and resilience strategy focused on low- and moderate-income communities affected by Hurricane Ian and vulnerable to future severe weather.

The initiative aims to expand tree canopy, reduce extreme heat, improve public health outcomes, support property value recovery and strengthen climate adaptation efforts.

Orange County said the work is supported by its updated Tree Preservation Ordinance, which prioritizes tree conservation and directs funds from tree removals back into the community to support urban forestry and resilience projects.

The county has also worked to improve air quality through its “Where There’s Smoke There’s Air Pollution” campaign.

Officials said the campaign reminds residents about the county’s rules against open burning and encourages people to reduce smoke from recreational fires, including barbecues and fire pits.

The national initiative highlights local governments making progress on environmental health challenges, including air quality, extreme heat and infrastructure improvements.

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