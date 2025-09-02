Orange County offering neighborhood beautification grants

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is offering neighborhood beautification grants for sustainability projects and general community upgrades.

These grants, which can be up to $15,000, are available in both matching and nonmatching formats.

Project examples include neighborhood entranceway signs, lighting, playgrounds, pressure washing and painting, among other things.

Click here to learn more and apply.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 12.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group