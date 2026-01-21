Orange County parents to weigh in on potential school closures

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Parents concerned over possible school closures in Orange County can voice their opinions this week.

Meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at Chickasaw and Eccleston elementary schools at 6 p.m., followed by additional meetings on Thursday at McCoy and Meadow Woods Elementary.

The meetings will provide parents with a platform to ask questions regarding the district’s consideration of school consolidation.

The district is currently evaluating several schools that could close due to changing enrollment trends and funding challenges.

The district’s plan to assess the impact of declining enrollment on multiple schools has led to this community engagement initiative.

The consolidation discussions have raised concerns among parents and educators, particularly regarding the future of education services in the area.

The district has committed to making a final decision regarding the school closures by March 10.

Parents are encouraged to attend the meetings to express their views and seek clarity about future plans.

