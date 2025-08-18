Orange County preparing for hurricane season

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s government is gearing up for hurricane season. Preparations are underway, as three to five major hurricanes are expected this year.

The county has shared a preview of their plans, emphasizing the importance of residents using the 311 service and the OCFL Alert app to stay informed and safe during storms.

Ralphetta Aker from Orange County Public Works highlighted the availability of sandbags. Officials say 190,000 sandbags were distributed during Hurricane Milton last year.

Officials also encourage residents with pools to draw down the water to help reduce the chance of flooding around the home during a storm.

