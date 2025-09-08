Orange County Sheriff’s Office launches initiative for victim support

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new initiative to make victim support more accessible by having victim advocates available one day a week at various substations across the county.

This initiative aims to ensure that individuals and families who have experienced a crime or traumatic loss can receive the support they need without having to go through such experiences alone.

Starting this week, victim advocates will be present at different substations, collaborating with uniform patrol deputies to provide essential support services closer to those in need.

These advocates assist individuals dealing with the aftermath of various traumatic events, including homicide, aggravated battery, domestic violence, robbery, suicide, drowning, accidental or natural death, infant loss, and industrial accidents.

The weekly schedule for advocate availability includes:

Monday – 1111 North Rock Springs Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Wednesday – 2700 Village Services Trail, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Thursday – 475 West Story Road, Ocoee, FL 34761

Thursday – 2400 West 33rd Street, Orlando, FL 32839

Friday – 11000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825

Residents can schedule an appointment or walk in during business hours to receive support.

