ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County officially has a new mayor and a new sheriff.
The two were sworn in less than an hour apart Tuesday morning. John Mina, who until November was Orlando police chief, was sworn in as county sheriff. A short time later, former sheriff Jerry Demings was sworn in as county mayor.
After taking the oath, Demings pledged to reduce crime, fight the opioid crisis, and keep schools safe.
“I’ve been in this area for 28 years as a law enforcement leader,” Mayor Demings said. “I know the challenges. I know the area. I know the community leaders that can help me help keep this community safe.”
Proud to stand with my friends @JerryDemings, @orlandomayor Buddy Dyer and @OrlandoPolice Chief Rolon as I am sworn in as @OrangeCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/XsmvJrFZz7— Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) December 4, 2018
Demings won the mayor’s race in August with nearly 60 percent of the vote and is the first African-American man to be elected county mayor. Demings takes over for outgoing mayor Theresa Jacobs, who was elected Orange County school board chairwoman in August.
The ceremony allowed Demings to swear in his replacement as county sheriff. John Mina takes over the county sheriff’s office after 27 years with the Orlando police department. Mina is the 29th elected sheriff in the county’s history.
My first day and last day at @OrlandoPolice. Serving this community that I love has been the greatest honor of my life. pic.twitter.com/3iBUGwrkP1— Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) October 26, 2018
