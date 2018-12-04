  • Orange County swears in new mayor and sheriff on the same day

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County officially has a new mayor and a new sheriff.

    The two were sworn in less than an hour apart Tuesday morning. John Mina, who until November was Orlando police chief, was sworn in as county sheriff. A short time later, former sheriff Jerry Demings was sworn in as county mayor.

    After taking the oath, Demings pledged to reduce crime, fight the opioid crisis, and keep schools safe.

    “I’ve been in this area for 28 years as a law enforcement leader,” Mayor Demings said. “I know the challenges. I know the area. I know the community leaders that can help me help keep this community safe.”


    Demings won the mayor’s race in August with nearly 60 percent of the vote and is the first African-American man to be elected county mayor. Demings takes over for outgoing mayor Theresa Jacobs, who was elected Orange County school board chairwoman in August.

    The ceremony allowed Demings to swear in his replacement as county sheriff. John Mina takes over the county sheriff’s office after 27 years with the Orlando police department. Mina is the 29th elected sheriff in the county’s history.

     
    Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer named Orlando Rolón as Mina's replacement as Orlando police chief in October.

     

