Orange County weighs 1% sales tax hike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County may soon see a 1% sales tax increase aimed at addressing over $22 billion in transportation needs.

The proposed tax increase comes amid ongoing discussions among county commissioners about how to fund extensive transportation projects.

Commissioners are set to revisit the proposed sales tax increase in the new year.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to further discuss the implications of such a tax on residents and the anticipated benefits for county transportation infrastructure.

If the proposal moves forward, it would be placed on the ballot for voter approval in November 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group