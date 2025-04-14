A 26′ refrigerated truck launches the Mobile Prosperity Program by United Against Poverty

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Against Poverty is planning to bring an exciting new experience to Central Orlando by introducing several refrigerated trucks filled with low-cost food to Paramore Avenue, providing nutrition to those who need it.

The mobile grocery program is presently in its pilot phase. While the trucks will mainly operate in Parramore in December, plans for 2025 include expanding routes to cover Pine Hills, with ongoing discussions about extending service to Bithlo.

“The refrigerated truck will help us reach out to communities and change the lives of financially struggling families, many without reliable transportation to get to and from grocery stores,” said UP Orlando Executive Director Anjali Vaya.

UAP launches mobile food trucks to provide low-cost food in Orange County The program will bring fresh and shelf-stable food to area USDA-designated “food deserts.” (United Against Poverty/United Against Poverty)

This initiative is supported by a $400,000 grant from the Florida Blue Foundation.

UAP provides affordable groceries to approximately 650 individuals each day. Despite this, many low-income families face difficulties accessing the center or other grocery stores because of transportation issues.

The new truck will make its debut on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 9 am at the UP Orlando campus, located at 150 West Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806.

The truck is set to deliver food to the on-site Member Share Grocery Center, which serves low-income individuals and families.

In the past, UP Orlando utilized an older truck for outbound trips to deliver groceries and supplies- including diapers and other hygiene and household items- to residents in the downtown Parramore area, with assistance from District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose.

UP Orlando is now seeking collaboration with local government, businesses, and individuals, alongside the Florida Blue Foundation, to enhance this initiative and address the increasing needs throughout Central Florida.

