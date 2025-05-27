Billie Eilish extends ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR’ dates to Orlando’s Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Since launching last September, Billie Eilish has brought her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR dates to the States and will make a special stop right here in Orlando at the Kia Center this Fall.

Billie Eilish is making waves with her sold-out 2024/2025 ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR’ and announced 23 exciting additional arena dates in Japan and the U.S. for this year, including a stop at the Kia Center in Orlando on October 14, 2025.

Billie Eilish’s highly praised third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released on May 17th last year and continues to shatter the ceiling for artists this year.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour The Tour with Show at Kia Center on Oct. 14, 2025 (Live Nation Concerts/Live Nation Concerts)

If you haven’t already, grab your tickets while they last here. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale site found here, which opened for ticket purchases last week.

Her GRAMMY® nominated smash hit ‘Birds of a Feather’ is the most streamed song on Spotify by a female in the last decade, surpassing 2.5 billion streams.

This accomplishment has made Eilishe’s record the fastest song in history to achieve this. It is also a female artist’s longest charting solo song in Billboard Pop Airplay chart history.

