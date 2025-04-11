Bricks & Bowls opens 2nd Winter Park restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Center for Health & Wellbeing in Winter Park debuted a new dining option this week, with the April 10 opening of Bricks & Bowls.

The fast-casual, family-owned restaurant replaces Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen on the center’s first floor at 2005 Mizell Ave.

Read: Local High School’s marching band joins the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, DC.

Johnny Nartowicz and his business partner Colton O’Dwyer — who opened the delivery-only Ghost Kitchen Orlando in 2020 and Bricks & Bowls by Ghost Kitchen Orlando in the Mall at Millenia food court in 2022 — decided last year they were ready to spread their wings in Winter Park and on May 22 opened their 331 S. Park Ave., Unit B, restaurant.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group