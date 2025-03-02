Broken Strings Brewery to reopen under new ownership

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Broken Strings Brewery at 1012 W. Church St., which closed its doors in January, will be back in early March, albeit under new ownership thanks to a deal just finalized.

Trod Buggs – an owner of Apopka’s Three Odd Guys Brewing – confirmed Feb. 27 he and some business partners bought the intellectual property associated with Broken Strings Brewery and work already is underway to reopen. He hasn’t set an opening date yet but said it will be early next week.

The brewery is outside Inter&Co stadium and has been for years a reliable pre-game stop for Orlando City MLS fans. Buggs plans to maintain the tap room as a home away from home for them. “Everything purple is going to happen inside Broken Strings,” he said, referring to the team’s jersey color.

