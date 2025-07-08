Burrell Lock in the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin will close for construction

HAINES CREEK, Fla. — The Burrell Lock in the Upper Ocklawaha River Basin will be closed starting July 18 for essential construction upgrades, with operations expected to resume by winter.

The St. Johns River Water Management District announced a temporary closure as part of its ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of waterway systems.

During this time, access to the lock will be limited to support construction activities.

The District appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during the closure for these improvements. For questions, contact the District Project Manager at 386-329-4322.

The St. Johns River Water Management District manages groundwater and surface water in 18 northeast and east-central Florida counties. Its headquarters are in Palatka, and service centers are in Apopka, Jacksonville, and Palm Bay.

