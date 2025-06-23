Camping World Stadium provides on-site parking for FIFA Club World Cup matches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Camping World Stadium offers on-site parking for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup matches.

There are still tickets available for fans to attend matches on June 24, June 26, June 30 and July 4.

Fans are encouraged to plan ahead, arrive early and be patient due to expected road closures around the stadium starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The matches include LA FC versus CR Flamengo on June 24, Juventus FC versus Manchester City on June 26, a Round of 16 game on June 30, and a Quarterfinal on July 4.

Event attendees are advised to consult the FIFA Club World Cup Event Guides for detailed information on parking, shuttle services, and stadium policies.

Shuttle services run from downtown Orlando, with clear pickup and drop-off locations for easy access. You can also use rideshare services after the event, with designated pickup areas at Jones High School and Dollins Avenue.

Mobility-impaired guests can utilize courtesy golf cart services from designated hubs to stadium gates.

On event days, stadium parking and shuttles open hours before the match, giving fans time to arrive. Gates open two hours earlier, and fans should follow the clear bag policy and check prohibited items before arriving.

