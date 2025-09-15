City Commission in Ocoee to review plans for a new pickleball complex

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee City Commission will review the preliminary site plan for Vasant Sports LLC’s proposed new pickleball complex at its meeting on September 16.

The proposed Ocoee Pickleball Complex on Jacob Nathan Boulevard will include indoor courts, a restaurant, banquet hall, and outdoor spaces. Covering about 6.08 acres on three commercial parcels.

The Development Review Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission have both recommended approval of the preliminary site plan.

The complex, managed by project manager Sravan K. Tummala, is designed to offer a complete facility for pickleball enthusiasts. Building 1 will feature 15 indoor courts, club amenities, a gaming area, and a restaurant.

Building 2 will have 10 indoor courts, Building 3 a banquet hall. The outdoor area includes a championship court and a social space with seating and sun sails. The site also has 172 parking spaces and two driveways on Jacob Nathan Boulevard.

Stormwater management will use an existing off-site system, and utilities have been initially approved by the city’s Utilities Department. The project is currently being reviewed for final site plan approval, with engineering and utility requirements being addressed.

Once approved, the Ocoee Pickleball Complex could become a new favorite spot for fun and recreation in the community. It will improve local amenities and could even attract more visitors, adding to the lively spirit of the area.

