The city of Maitland put up new roadside welcome signs

MAITLAND, Fla. — This week, Maitland installed new roadside welcome signs on Keller Road and Maitland Avenue as part of a city-wide effort to boost its identity and improve directional guidance.

The first phase of the program includes installing six single-post welcome signs at different city entry points, such as Kewannee, North and South Keller Road, North Maitland Avenue, Lake Avenue, and Park Avenue.

Alongside the welcome signs, four ‘wayfinding’ directional signs and two parking signs will be installed downtown. These signs aim to assist drivers in locating specific destinations within Maitland.

This initiative aims to strengthen Maitland’s identity, refresh its branding, and guide drivers at key entry points. Future plans include installing larger monument signs at major entrances like Maitland Boulevard, Orlando Avenue, and Horatio Avenue.

Thanks to the new signage, Maitland is working to make the city feel more connected and easier to explore. This upgrade not only boosts its visual charm but also improves accessibility, making it a welcoming place for everyone—both residents and visitors alike.

