City of Orlando hosts electronic waste and textile recycling event during Florida Climate Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando will hold a free electronic waste and textile recycling event at Orlando Festival Park on Saturday, October 11, to mark Florida Climate Week.

Residents and businesses in Central Florida are encouraged to participate in the event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where they can conveniently drop off items like electronics, textiles and soft plastics curbside.

Keep Orlando Beautiful is organizing the event with support from the VoLo Foundation. City staff will be on hand to help unload items from vehicles, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for participants.

Accepted electronic items include computers, laptops, mobile devices, monitors, telephones, flat screen televisions (one per household), printers, office equipment, and other electronic devices.

Textiles such as clothes, shoes, bedding, curtains, towels, and stuffed animals can also be recycled, along with soft plastics like grocery bags, bubble wrap, and food storage bags. Since 2016, Keep Orlando Beautiful has collected over 50,000 pounds of waste through similar community recycling events.

Residents who wish to recycle electronics or textiles year-round can visit Urban E Recycling or American Textile Recycling Services.

For more information and a full list of accepted items, residents can visit.

