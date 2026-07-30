Competency exam ordered for College Park jogger attacker

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for Tyler Feight, 26, the man convicted of attacking a jogger in College Park, as he faces new charges for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer while in jail.

Feight, who accepted a plea deal last year for the April 2025 jogger attack and was placed on three years’ probation, was re-arrested in December for violating probation. While detained, investigators say he struck a corrections officer in the back of the neck on July 1.

The judge ruled this morning that Feight must be examined by a doctor to determine if he is fit to stand trial on the new battery charge and scheduled the next hearing for October.

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