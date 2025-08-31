Exciting updates coming to Disney World’s Tomorrowland, D23 reveals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Exciting changes are coming to the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, as announced at the D23 event this weekend.

Tron Lightcycle Run will undergo a transformation with new red lights and a soundtrack to align with the upcoming film Tron: Ares, which will be released later this year. This update will be implemented on September 15.

In addition to the Tron Lightcycle Run update, Walt Disney himself will be featured in the Carousel of Progress through a new animatronic figure. This addition will appear in a new introduction scene, though the exact date for this update has not been announced.

During the “Creating the Happiest Place on Earth” panel at Destination D23, Walt Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty announced the news. Kirsten Komoroske, Director of the Walt Disney Family Museum, thanked Disney Imagineering and highlighted the importance of celebrating Walt Disney’s legacy and inspiring future generations.

These exciting updates are a wonderful part of Disney’s continuous commitment to making every guest’s experience at the theme parks even more magical. Fans are buzzing with anticipation for these amazing changes, which are sure to add fresh excitement and wonder to Tomorrowland.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group