Financial Empowerment Center offers free financial counseling in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine paying off thousands of dollars in debt and saving for a vacation within only six months.

It might seem unbelievable, but for a local couple, it turned out to be true thanks to a free program in Orange County.

“Everyone should be doing this,” said Rachel Clements, who discovered the Financial Empowerment Center with her husband after a career shift left their family on one income and $14,000 in credit card debt. The Financial Empowerment Center, a partnership between Orange County and Habitat for Humanity, offers free financial counseling for people who live or work in the county.

“It feels like a secret,” she said.

Even after the couple got back to two incomes, their financial counselor noticed they were making a common mistake. “You guys are working really hard towards being debt-free but cash poor,” Rachel said.

Instead, she said they were encouraged to “spend with intention rather than feel restricted by the money you can’t spend.”

The couple opened several accounts, figured out where to put their money wisely, and cut back on extras like dining out. In six months, they paid off all their debt and saved $6,000 for a vacation.

And they’re not alone. “We’ve already served approximately 300 individuals,” said Liz Alicea-Madera, Chief Program Officer for Habitat for Humanity. “And in that timeline, we’ve helped individuals increase their savings by about $160,000, while also assisting them in reducing their non-mortgage debt by approximately $275,000.”

Lavon Williams, deputy director of Orange County Community and Family Services, said the program goes beyond just financial counseling. “This program helps support and bring wealth to our community by strengthening individuals,” Williams explained.

The Financial Empowerment Center is open to everyone living or working in Orange County at no cost.

