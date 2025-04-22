Florida Highway Patrol wants community’s help to solve Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol wants anyone with information about an Orange County hit-and-run to come forward.

It happened on Friday morning at the Alafaya Trail and Strategy Boulevard intersection in Orange County.

According to FHP, 15-year-old Monte Dewberry was riding a scooter when he was hit.

“A truck hit him, he flipped off of the scooter, and once he held his head up, the vehicle took off,” said Dewberry’s mother, Renita Shealey.

Shealey told Channel 9 her son was on his way to University High School around 7:30 in the morning when he was hit.

He was able to get off the ground and headed toward the school, where he arrived with several bruises and scratches.

Shealey said he was checked out at the hospital but luckily left with just minor injuries.

Still, she’s outraged that neither the driver nor any bystanders stopped to help her son.

“Where’s the integrity at just in general? Me as a parent, I see that and I would stop,” said Shealey.

According to FHP, in 2023, there were 871 crashes involving pedestrians and people on scooters and bikes.

About one-third of those were fatal.

FHP said fatalities are common, especially when larger trucks collide with pedestrians.

According to FHP, the crash is under investigation, but preliminary information shows Dewberry had entered the crosswalk before the pedestrian walk light came on.

Still, troopers said the crime here was that the driver took off with no regard for Dewberry’s life.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter who’s at fault in these types of crashes. Choosing to leave is very selfish and that is against the law,” said Trooper Migdalisis Garcia with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dewberry’s mother is hoping the community can help find the person responsible…

“Please come forward and let us know what you seen or what you saw. It’s very important to me and most of all my son,” said Shealey.

