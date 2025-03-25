Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival organizers preview 2025 celebration activities

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are about a month away from this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in downtown Orlando.

Today, parade leaders told Channel 9 they are prepping for a big crowd filled with people excited to share their culture.

Ralph Morales, the chairperson of The Florida Puerto Rican Parade, said, “The parade is one day a year, but we need to continue being proud Puerto Ricans every day.”

Thousands of people are expected to celebrate the island. Colorful floats, vibrant music, and energetic crowds fill downtown Orlando year after year.

This year, the festivities will be dedicated to the historic and beautiful municipality of Aguadilla. Located in the northern region of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla is known as the “City of Enchantments.” Leaders from Aguadilla joined the news conference virtually to share how honored they are that their city will take center stage.

In the past, leaders have highlighted different themes, including civic engagement, education, and more, but this year, it’s all about “Renewable Energy and the Environment,” which they say includes harnessing natural resources like sunlight, wind, and water.

“We feel that it’s important for us to highlight what impacts the health, what impacts the well-being of our community, and this is why we’re doing this,” Morales said. “We want to make sure that we are all in understanding of the consequences of not taking care of our environment.”

Leaders say more people are signing up to participate in the parade this year. They believe 100 different groups, organizations, agencies, and more are already set to march through downtown Orlando.

The Parade is set for Saturday, April 26th, in Downtown Orlando.

Channel 9 will bring you all the sights and sounds from the parade route on Channel 9 with Anchors Kirstin Delgado and Alexa Lorenzo.

