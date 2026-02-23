Friends seek justice for man fatally shot in Ivanhoe Village

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friends of a man murdered in Ivanhoe Village want answers. 33-year-old Julien Emmanuel Cruz was shot and killed outside Savoy Orlando, a nightclub, early Sunday morning.

Cruz’s friend Ivy Guera says Cruz was a sweet person. “Just the energy of light and his smile lit up a room like no other.”

Investigators say he had gotten into a fight on the sidewalk with the suspect. 37-year-old Jean Borja is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

According to officers, after shooting Cruz, he drove away and was later located on East New Hampshire Avenue. Ivy says, “We just want justice for him.”

People who work in the neighborhood say this is usually a safe area. Joann Marvin says, “It just breaks my heart that this happened. I’m sad for those families.”

Ivy says, “He didn’t deserve any of that. He didn’t deserve to get his light dimmed the way it did.“

