Golf legend invests in Orlando app

Greg Norman has invested in an Orlando-based golf app that allows people to book caddies on-demand.

The Australian former professional golfer invested an undisclosed amount in Caddy Time and will become a brand ambassador for it. The app also allows everyone from professional or amateur tournament players to first-time golfers to book a caddie.

“Partnering with Caddy Time isn’t just about business; it’s about my passion for golf, innovation, legacy and moving the game forward,” Norman said. “I’ve dedicated my career to pushing boundaries both on and off the golf course. Joining a brand that shares my passion for performance and enhancing the golfer experience allows us to give back to the sport, driving it to new heights and elevating the future of the game.”

