Iconic Orlando swans gather for Lake Eola’s annual Swan Round-Up

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, November 22, the City of Orlando hosted its annual Swan Round-Up at Lake Eola Park, where the park’s famous swans underwent their yearly health checks.

District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, along with specially-trained veterinarians, volunteers, and kayakers, participated in the event to ensure the health and well-being of the swans.

During the Swan Round-Up, volunteers corralled swans at the park’s west end, where a temporary clinic was set up. Veterinarians weighed, inoculated, and examined each swan.

Lake Eola Park hosts over 50 swans of five breeds, such as Trumpeter, Black Neck, Whooper, Royal Mute, and Australian Black swans. The Swan-A-Thon, a fundraising initiative directed by Commissioner Sheehan and organized by the Orlando Community Youth Trust, promotes the health and well-being of these swans.

Donations can be made to help support the care of the swans.

The annual Swan Round-Up promotes swan health and community support, including initiatives like the Swan-A-Thon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group