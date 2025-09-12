Ignite Girls fire camp aims to inspire next generation of female firefighters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue is kicking off its first-ever Ignite Girls Fire Camp this weekend.

The camp will welcome 25 girls from Orange County, giving them a special chance to explore firefighting and gain practical experience at the department’s brand-new training facility.

The camp aims to inspire the next generation of female firefighters by providing hands-on experience in various firefighting scenarios, including victim search and rescue, aerial rescue, and hazmat leak mitigation.

“We hope this event will show girls that they have what it takes to pursue a rewarding career in the fire service,” said Orange County Fire Rescue Chief Anthony Rios.

Participants will be provided with their own gear and grouped into mentor teams led by OCFRD staff. Over the weekend, they’ll have the chance to try out activities like using fire extinguishers, participating in bucket brigade relay races, and deploying charged hoses.

The camp will end with a firefighter-themed obstacle course and relay called “Battle of the Squads,” where girls will demonstrate their skills. Families and staff will cheer them on.

