Orange County

Ivanhoe Village building, former home of Hammered Lamb, hits market for $4 million

By WFTV.com News Staff and J.C. Carnahan
Signage along Ivanhoe Blvd. Advertises myriad small businesses in the Ivanhoe Village Main Street District.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A notableIvanhoe Villagebuilding vacated byThe Hammered Lamb restaurant and barhas hit the sales market for nearly $4 million. The Hammered Lamb closed in January after 12 years in operation.

The multitenant property at 1235 N. Orange Ave. features a two-story, 9,916-square-foot building across from Caston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe. The building on 0.25 acres last traded hands for $2.3 million in 2021, according to county property records.

Property owners Ashu Luthra and Sadique Jaffer of Lake Ivanhoe Capital Group LLC were not immediately available for comment.

