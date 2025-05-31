Ivanhoe Village building, former home of Hammered Lamb, hits market for $4 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A notableIvanhoe Villagebuilding vacated byThe Hammered Lamb restaurant and barhas hit the sales market for nearly $4 million. The Hammered Lamb closed in January after 12 years in operation.

The multitenant property at 1235 N. Orange Ave. features a two-story, 9,916-square-foot building across from Caston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe. The building on 0.25 acres last traded hands for $2.3 million in 2021, according to county property records.

Read: Local lottery player from Winter Haven wins big

Property owners Ashu Luthra and Sadique Jaffer of Lake Ivanhoe Capital Group LLC were not immediately available for comment.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group