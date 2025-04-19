JLL to cut jobs at Amazon’s Lake Nona facility

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

JLL Inc. will cut jobs at Amazon's Lake Nona distribution facility.

The Chicago-based company (NYSE: JLL) announced in an April 14 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter it will lay off 86 people at 12340 Boggy Creek Road in Orlando due to Amazon selecting a different staffing contractor.

Read: A warm start to Easter weekend across Central Florida

JLL will begin making cuts on June 14.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group