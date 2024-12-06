Miss America CEO sues for $500M over bankruptcy fraud ahead of Orlando pageant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The president and CEO of the company that owns the Miss America pageant is suing affiliates of the business for $500 million over alleged bankruptcy fraud.

Robin Fleming filed a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act complaint on Nov. 28 in West Palm Beach federal court against known developer Glenn Straub, Craig T. Galle, Kathleen A. Fialco and Palm Beach Polo, Inc.

The lawsuit alleged that Straub filed for bankruptcy on behalf of Miss America Competition LLC without being the owner and that the company is not under any financial distress.

The Miss America pageant and Miss America Teen competition are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2024, to Jan. 5, 2025, at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

