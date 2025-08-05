‘Needs Spaces’ seeks to support homeless and low-income students in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Addition Financial Foundation is set to unveil newly renovated “needs spaces” at four Central Florida public schools on August 5, 6, and 7, aimed at supporting homeless and low-income students.

By April 2025, over 15,000 homeless students were in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Lake Counties, underscoring the urgent need for these initiatives. The Renovate to Educate program now emphasizes creating needs-based spaces that offer essential resources to vulnerable students, supporting homeless and low-income families across Central Florida.

These spaces contain food, clothing, and hygiene items to support students and their families in need. The events will be held at Engelwood Elementary School in Orlando on August 5, Millennium Middle School in Sanford, Leesburg Elementary School in Leesburg on August 6 and Lakeview Elementary School in St. Cloud on August 7.

The Addition Financial Foundation partnered with Seminole State College’s Interior Design Program to evaluate each school’s needs. Addition Financial volunteers then executed the renovations, which involved painting, constructing furniture, stocking shelves and laying new flooring.

