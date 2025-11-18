OCAS’s first major update in 20 years addresses animal welfare, aligns with state requirements

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services has proposed significant updates to Chapter 5 of the Orange County Code of Ordinances, marking the first major revision in twenty years aimed at enhancing animal welfare and aligning with state standards.

The revisions to the Board of County Commissioners aim to improve guidance for pet owners and ensure the health and safety of community pets and residents. Key changes include mandatory spaying or neutering of impounded pets, setting a minimum sale age, and updating regulations for dangerous dogs.

The proposed revisions include spaying or neutering pets the first time they are impounded to prevent unwanted litters, reduce behavior problems, and promote health. Additionally, Orange County will align with state law by establishing a minimum sale age of eight weeks for pets, requiring health certificates and vaccines, and adhering to ‘pet lemon law’ disclosures.

Other modifications involve counting Sundays as hold days for stray pets, aligning with the seven-day work week used by Orange County Animal Services. The Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Program will be adopted as the standard approach for managing community cats.

Additionally, reclaimed pets will be microchipped to facilitate quicker reunification, with owners incurring a $15 fee per pet.

The county will revise its ‘Dangerous Dog’ language to comply with state law, which includes mandating $100,000 liability insurance, increasing penalties for dog attacks and repeat offenders, making tampering with microchips a felony, and setting proper enclosure standards.

A public hearing on January 13 will seek approval from the Board of County Commissioners for the proposed ordinances and changes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group