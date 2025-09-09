Ocoee man sentenced for running fraudulent tax business, attorneys say

OCOEE, Fla. — An Ocoee resident has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for running a fraudulent tax preparation business.

A judge ordered James Fednor Meristin to pay the Internal Revenue Service $2,338,675 in restitution. On May 6, Meristin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States.

“Filing false tax returns is stealing from the U.S. government,” said Special Agent in Charge Ron Loecker of the IRS Criminal Investigation Tampa Field Office.

Meristin and his co-conspirators ran Kings and Queens Multi Services from 2019 to 2023, preparing and filing false tax returns to maximize refunds. They claimed unentitled COVID sick and family leave credits, charging up to $20,000 per return.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group