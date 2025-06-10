OCPS superintendent reports declining enrollment before school year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Public School board members present their findings regarding the decline in enrollment for the upcoming academic year, alongside the measures being implemented to address this issue.

The Orange County superintendent says enrollment is down by 25 percent ahead of the upcoming school year.

At yesterday’s State of Schools address, Dr. Maria Vazquez addressed a crowd, saying that a drop of three thousand students could result in a loss of around $28 million in state funding.

To enhance those figures, the district engaged a recruitment firm that specializes in attracting students from private, charter, and homeschooling systems.

