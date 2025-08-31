Orange County pledges millions to support two affordable housing communities under construction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has pledged $15.8 million to support two affordable housing communities currently under construction.

On August 28, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved impact fee exemptions for Barnett Villas in Pine Hills and Enclave at Canopy Park in Holden Heights.

Barnett Villas, a 156-unit apartment community nearing completion, will get a $2.2 million impact fee exemption, adding to the $9.3 million previously committed by the County through its Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Enclave at Canopy Park, a 104-unit apartment community that recently broke ground, will receive a $1.3 million impact fee exemption. The County has committed $3 million through its Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Both developments will be rented to low-income households whose average income does not exceed 80% of the area’s median. Since 2020, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund has allocated $55 million, developing 1,849 housing units across Orange County. It is a key part of Mayor Jerry L. Demings’ Housing For All Initiative, a 10-year plan to promote affordable housing.

