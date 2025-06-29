Orange County Sheriff’s Office backs 2025 FIFA Club World Cup prioritizing safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the support of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is prioritizing safety and security for all attendees, and encouraging everyone to be vigilant and take proactive steps during the event.

As fans gather to celebrate the FIFA Club World Cup, organizers are highlighting the importance of staying alert and reporting any suspicious behavior. Attendees are encouraged to follow stadium guidelines and be observant of their surroundings to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

Matches take place at the Camping World Stadium, as shown on the map below.

Event organizers and law enforcement have outlined several key safety tips for attendees. These include staying aware of one’s surroundings and trusting one’s instincts to report any suspicious or nervous behavior immediately.

Attendees should be observant of individuals who may be concealing large items or weapons under clothing. Fans are also reminded to adhere to all stadium guidelines and review venue-specific security policies before arriving.

Reporting unattended bags or suspicious packages to security personnel is crucial in maintaining safety. To protect personal belongings, attendees are advised to keep valuables secure and avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

The ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative encourages everyone to notify authorities if something feels off.

Law enforcement encourages that by following these guidelines, attendees can help create a safe and enjoyable environment at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Orange County Sheriff Office FIFA safety tips Your awareness can help keep everyone safe. As we come together to celebrate at FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP, let’s also stay vigilant and proactive. (Orange County Sheriff Office/Orange County Sheriff Office)

