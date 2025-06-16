Orange County woman faces six charges following a high-speed chase with fake plates

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Orange County is facing six charges following her high-speed driving over the weekend in an attempt to evade law enforcement while using counterfeit license plates.

Joancy Rivera, 28, was traveling along the SR-408 westbound exit ramp to SR-91 northbound when officers observed her black Nissan exceeding 80mph in a 65mph zone. As they approached the vehicle, officers noticed the decal appeared fake and pulled over Rivera.

After speaking with the officer, Rivera waited for him to return to his vehicle before failing to stay stopped and sped off at a high rate, driving recklessly and merging back into traffic.

This forced the officer to turn on their lights and try to stop the vehicle again.

The vehicle kept going at speeds of 113 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, changing lanes aggressively and trying to evade my pursuit without regard for the safety of others.

After being asked to stop by the officers, Rivera kept driving and fled the scene.

The officers then used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a halt.

After being stopped again, the suspect was charged with multiple offenses, including having a fake license plate, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, high-speed fleeing, and using counterfeit license stickers and registration decals.

Rivera is being detained at the Orange County Jail, where the bond is set at $5,500.

