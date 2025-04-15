Orlando airport preps for tourism surge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport is preparing for growth in the coming months — particularly in light of the looming debut of Universal’s Epic Universe next month.

The airport has drawn 9.3 million people this year through February, according to Vicki Jaramillo, executive vice president and chief development officer with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Speaking at an International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on April 10, Jaramillo said the airport has a focus on adding flights, including on the international side. The airport has more than 116 domestic destinations — ninth in the U.S. — and 60 international destinations, which also is ninth-most in the U.S.

