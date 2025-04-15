SR-429 travel lanes reopen after depression is repaired

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority has released a statement regarding the depression that has closed the main travel lanes at the New Independence Main Toll Plaza.

Officials have confirmed that new structural asphalt has been used to ensure total safety in returning to normal driving operations.

Read the original report and findings HERE

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group